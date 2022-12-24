Raiders vs. Steelers: NFL Holiday Classic open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders in the City of Steel this Christmas Eve. This game, dubbed the NFL Holiday Classic, was set to honor the 50th Anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception” game between the Raiders and Steelers, but while that still remains the case, it will also serve to honor the man that made the play famous, as Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris sadly passed away earlier this week. Will the Steelers honor Franco with a win this Christmas? Can the Raiders survive the emotion in the building tonight? Let’s tune in and find out!

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - NFL Network

