Packers vs. Dolphins: Christmas Day open thread

The Miami Dolphins host the Green Bay Packers this Christmas Day in Miami. Miami is still in control of their Wild Card destiny, while Green Bay needs some help and a lot of luck. Can Miami pull out of their losing streak? Will Aaron Rodgers be able to keep up with Tua and the Fins’ offense? Let’s tune in and find out!

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida

Kickoff - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Network - FOX

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below! Merry Christmas, Who Dat Nation!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!