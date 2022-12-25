Broncos vs. Rams: Christmas Day open thread

The Los Angeles Rams host the Denver Broncos this Christmas Day in the City of Angels. These teams are easily two of the most disappointing in the league, and this matchup is like getting a lump of coal for Christmas. Can Denver actually win consecutive games? Will Baker Mayfield find success against another weak AFC West opponent? Let’s tune in and find out!

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Kickoff - 1:30pm PST / 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST

Network - CBS and Nickelodeon

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below! Merry Christmas, Who Dat Nation!

