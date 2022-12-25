Buccaneers vs. Cardinals: Christmas Night Football open thread

The Arizona Cardinals host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Christmas Night in the Arizona desert. The Cardinals have absolutely fallen apart this season, while the Bucs have gradually eroded over time. Can Arizona not embarrass themselves for Christmas? Will Tampa actually take care of business? Let’s tune in and find out!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below! Merry Christmas, Who Dat Nation!

