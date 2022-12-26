Chargers vs. Colts: Monday Night Football open thread

The Indianapolis Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers tonight in Indy. The Chargers are still in control of their Wild Card destiny coming into this one. Will Justin Herbert torch the Indy defense? Can Jeff Saturday get the Colts back in the win column? Let’s tune in to find out!

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Indiana

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!