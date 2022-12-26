Social media reactions to Saints win over Browns

The New Orleans Saints didn’t have an easy task ahead of them this weekend as they traveled to the frozen lands of Cleveland to do battle with the Browns! New Orleans would have to play in the treacherous conditions of below freezing temperatures, strong winds, and dry air that would make the game almost unbearable to play at times.

Though the odds were stacked against them, New Orleans would end up finding enough grit to survive against the Browns keeping their playoff aspirations alive for the moment. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the game!

First time this season the Saints have won back-to-back games. It wasn't pretty, but they were undoubtedly the better team in the second half. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 24, 2022

Saints win. That pick isn’t top 10 anymore pic.twitter.com/UEwgA04HSS — Duane (@FireRonR1vera) December 24, 2022

Just what Christmas needed - Taysom Hill TD pic.twitter.com/UPWVg5Dw5Q — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) December 24, 2022

By the way, Saints are now 14-1 when Taysom Hill has had at least seven carries in a game. https://t.co/jngpXwjxsZ — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) December 24, 2022

Shaheed is special. One of the best UDFA finds for this team in a while. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 24, 2022

The Saints winning back-to-back games and we still have a shot at the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/QD6WLIglVq — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) December 24, 2022

Alvin Kamara has now tied Marques Colston for most career TDs (72) in #Saints history pic.twitter.com/L6IvkvuIjw — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2022

With a win over the Brows, the Saints are still very much alive in the race for the NFC South. We’ll be back next week for more social media reactions!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel