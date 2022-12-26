 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, December 26: Saints playoff hopes stay alive

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints overcome tough conditions and Browns to keep playoff hopes alive - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints were able to defeat the Cleveland Browns, keeping the team’s playoff hopes alive.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Browns Week 16 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Images from the Saints’ win over the Cleveland Browns.

Sources: Sean Payton eyes Vic Fangio as DC upon coaching return - ESPN

Sources say that Sean Payton is interested in former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator when he returns to coaching.

Dennis Allen in the Saints Locker Room after Win vs. Browns - New Orleans Saints

A video of Dennis Allen speaking to the team in the locker room following the Saints’ victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Former 49ers QB a popular option for Saints fans - Canal Street Chronicles

The most popular quarterback Saints fans expect to be available for the 2023 season is former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns | NFL Week 16 - New Orleans Saints

Postgame quotes from Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton, Carl Granderson, Taysom Hill, and Alvin Kamara following the Saints’ victory over the Cleveland Browns.

When the Saints unleashed Taysom Hill, the game started trending the right way vs. Browns - NOLA

A look at how Taysom Hill impacted the Saints play in Week 16.

