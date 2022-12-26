Fleur-de-Links, December 26: Saints playoff hopes stay alive

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints overcome tough conditions and Browns to keep playoff hopes alive - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints were able to defeat the Cleveland Browns, keeping the team’s playoff hopes alive.
Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Browns Week 16 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Images from the Saints’ win over the Cleveland Browns.
Sources: Sean Payton eyes Vic Fangio as DC upon coaching return - ESPN
Sources say that Sean Payton is interested in former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator when he returns to coaching.
Dennis Allen in the Saints Locker Room after Win vs. Browns - New Orleans Saints
A video of Dennis Allen speaking to the team in the locker room following the Saints’ victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Former 49ers QB a popular option for Saints fans - Canal Street Chronicles
The most popular quarterback Saints fans expect to be available for the 2023 season is former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns | NFL Week 16 - New Orleans Saints
Postgame quotes from Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton, Carl Granderson, Taysom Hill, and Alvin Kamara following the Saints’ victory over the Cleveland Browns.
When the Saints unleashed Taysom Hill, the game started trending the right way vs. Browns - NOLA
A look at how Taysom Hill impacted the Saints play in Week 16.
TAYSOM TOUCHDOWN! #NOvsCLE | : CBS pic.twitter.com/oS3pWBmzUm— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2022
INTERCEPTED!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2022
Daniel Sorensen picks off Deshaun Watson #Saints | : CBS pic.twitter.com/PKnp4g1Azv
Dennis Allen gives the #Saints equipment staff the game ball after helping the team earn the W in the coldest game in Saints history pic.twitter.com/av6W6e06xM— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2022
