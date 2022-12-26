Fleur-de-Links, December 26: Saints playoff hopes stay alive

The Saints were able to defeat the Cleveland Browns, keeping the team’s playoff hopes alive.

Images from the Saints’ win over the Cleveland Browns.

Sources say that Sean Payton is interested in former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator when he returns to coaching.

A video of Dennis Allen speaking to the team in the locker room following the Saints’ victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The most popular quarterback Saints fans expect to be available for the 2023 season is former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Postgame quotes from Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton, Carl Granderson, Taysom Hill, and Alvin Kamara following the Saints’ victory over the Cleveland Browns.

A look at how Taysom Hill impacted the Saints play in Week 16.

INTERCEPTED!



Daniel Sorensen picks off Deshaun Watson #Saints | : CBS pic.twitter.com/PKnp4g1Azv — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2022