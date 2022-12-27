Saints Reacts Survey, Week 17: How are we feeling?

The 2022 NFL season can essentially be summed up as one of spin.

The New Orleans Saints have won only 6 games with two left to play in a 17-game season, on their way to their worst record in over a decade.

But at the same time, the Saints are only a 1.5 games out of first place and have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs in Week 17.

The Saints have been hit with an unlucky string of injuries, with arguably two of their best players - one of each side of the ball - missing the majority of the season due to injury (Michael Thomas with an ankle/foot injury and Marshon Lattimore with a kidney/back injury). Four-fifths of their offensive line has missed time with injury, all of their starting wide receivers have missed time at various points, and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

So how are you looking at the 2022 season with it slowly landing in the rearview mirror? Are you disappointed with the team’s performance such that it leaves you with concerns for 2023 and beyond? Or did they do enough with near-unprecedented bad luck that you think, given a healthy 2023 season, maybe they can make a run for it?

Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.

