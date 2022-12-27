Fleur-de-Links, December 27: Saints underdogs in Week 17

New Orleans Saints News:
Social media reactions to Saints win over Browns - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at how some people have reacted on social media to the Saints’ Week 16 win.
The Saints won, and their playoff odds got worse. Here’s where things stand after Week 16 - NOLA
While the Saints won in Week 16, so did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which hurt the Saints’ playoff chances.
Game Balls From Saints Christmas Eve Win Over Browns - Saints News Network
Kaden Elliss, Alvin Kamara, and Carl Granderson are named as the most important players for the Saints’ win in Week 16.
Saints vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, and Picks for Week 17 - Pro Football Network
The Saints are currently 6.5 point underdogs for their Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sean Payton Rumored To Have ‘High Affinity’ For 2 Jobs - The Spun
Sean Payton reportedly has a “high affinity” for coaching for the Dallas Cowboys or the Los Angeles Chargers.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Aims to Play in Week 17 vs. Saints, per Report - Sports Illustrated
According to Ian Rapoport, Jalen Hurts is “going to push to play” against the Saints.
Saints Updated Playoff Scenarios - Week 17 - Saints News Network
A look at the different paths the Saints can take to the playoffs.
Icy frames. Icy dub. ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 26, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/qmo61i1ySl pic.twitter.com/6u7UrG4k5S
Happy birthday, @Kirkwood_Five @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/Xirm5zaoL0— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 26, 2022
Sorensen's 3rd quarter INT chef's kiss— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 26, 2022
Good Hands #catchofthegame | @Allstate pic.twitter.com/rODSmL65eq
Loading comments...