Fleur-de-Links, December 27: Saints underdogs in Week 17

A look at how some people have reacted on social media to the Saints’ Week 16 win.

While the Saints won in Week 16, so did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which hurt the Saints’ playoff chances.

Kaden Elliss, Alvin Kamara, and Carl Granderson are named as the most important players for the Saints’ win in Week 16.

The Saints are currently 6.5 point underdogs for their Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sean Payton reportedly has a “high affinity” for coaching for the Dallas Cowboys or the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to Ian Rapoport, Jalen Hurts is “going to push to play” against the Saints.

A look at the different paths the Saints can take to the playoffs.