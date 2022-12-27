 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, December 27: Saints underdogs in Week 17

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL: NOV 21 Saints at Eagles Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Social media reactions to Saints win over Browns - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at how some people have reacted on social media to the Saints’ Week 16 win.

The Saints won, and their playoff odds got worse. Here’s where things stand after Week 16 - NOLA

While the Saints won in Week 16, so did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which hurt the Saints’ playoff chances.

Game Balls From Saints Christmas Eve Win Over Browns - Saints News Network

Kaden Elliss, Alvin Kamara, and Carl Granderson are named as the most important players for the Saints’ win in Week 16.

Saints vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, and Picks for Week 17 - Pro Football Network

The Saints are currently 6.5 point underdogs for their Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sean Payton Rumored To Have ‘High Affinity’ For 2 Jobs - The Spun

Sean Payton reportedly has a “high affinity” for coaching for the Dallas Cowboys or the Los Angeles Chargers.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Aims to Play in Week 17 vs. Saints, per Report - Sports Illustrated

According to Ian Rapoport, Jalen Hurts is “going to push to play” against the Saints.

Saints Updated Playoff Scenarios - Week 17 - Saints News Network

A look at the different paths the Saints can take to the playoffs.

