Saints expected to finally be put out of their misery in 2022

The playoff hopes for the New Orleans Saints are hanging on by a thread after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came back to beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday Night Football. The Saints are expected to finally be effectively eliminated from postseason contention this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are 6.5-point road underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles, and one more loss by the Saints eliminates New Orleans from the 2022 playoffs.

It should be noted that the odds are released without word yet on the possible return of MVP-candidate Jalen Hurts who missed last week due to injury. The return of the Eagles start quarterback shifts Gardner Minshew back into a back-up role and would not be a good sign for the Saints.

It is possible this week sees the return of CB Marshon Lattimore who has missed the majority of the season with a kidney injury, and as long as the season goes with meaningful football still left to play, the chances increase Lattimore returns in 2022.

At this point, all eyes should remain fixated on the 2023 offseason considering playoff odds for the Saints are now less than 1%, so heading into the offseason with as much momentum is possible is as much of a high note as Saints fans can hope for at this point while keeping the Eagles from cashing in on a top-10 draft picks from New Orleans.

