Fleur-de-Links, December 28: Sean Payton and Tom Brady linked to Saints for 2023 season

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints expected to finally be put out of their misery in 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are 6.5 point underdogs for their upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles, losing which would put the Saints out playoff contention.
NFL insider floats idea of a Sean Payton-Tom Brady package to Saints - New York Post
Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk cited a source that claims Sean Payton and Tom Brady could go to New Orleans in 2023 as a package deal.
Michael Thomas adds fuel to Tom Brady-Sean Payton rumors with intriguing post - Clutch Points
Michael Thomas added fueld to the rumors about Tom Brady and Sean Payton going to the Saints in 2023 with an Instagram story referencing the rumors. (Image below)
NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Russell Wilson - MSN
A look at how NFL fans reacted to Sean Payton’s suggestion of what he would do as a coach to help Russell Wilson.
Saints’ top plays of December | 2022 NFL Season - New Orleans Saints
Some of the Saints best plays from December of the 2022 season.
Schrager reveals Saints’ playoff-clinching scenario over final two weeks - NFL
NFL Network’s Peter Schrager lays out what needs to happen for the Saints to make it to the playoffs.
Saints vs. Browns highlights | Week 16 - New Orleans Saints
Highlights from the Saints’ Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns.
The man of the people, @demario__davis— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 27, 2022
RT to show some love to #WPMOYChallenge Davis pic.twitter.com/9g9PPQVI4w
Mike Thomas’ latest IG story pic.twitter.com/sdHaM1ZR9A— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 27, 2022
A look back at one of @dmcallister26's most-memorable TDs in celebration of his birthday— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 28, 2022
: Saints at Eagles (Sunday, Noon CT on FOX) pic.twitter.com/DwoGpnZ13b
Loading comments...