Cowboys vs. Titans: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Tennessee Titans host the Dallas Cowboys tonight in the Thursday Night season finale from the Music City. Dallas is coming off a huge win that keeps them in the NFC East race, while Tennessee has fallen out of the once-secure perch they had in the AFC South. Will Dallas keep their momentum going from last week? Can the Titans get anything going outside of Derrick Henry? Let’s tune in to find out!

Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium - Nashville, Tennessee

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

