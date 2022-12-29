 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, December 29: Alvin Kamara misses Wednesday practice

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints power rankings: Week 17 - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints rise to an average of #23 in NFL power rankings.

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles - New Orleans Saints

Andrus Peat, Ryan Ramczyk, Dwayne Washington, Marcus Maye, and Alvin Kamara all did not practice on Wednesday, while Justin Evans, Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave, and Pete Werner were all limited.

Saints HC Dennis Allen reportedly ‘safe’ despite Sean Payton rumors - Yardbreaker

Reports indicate that Dennis Allen’s job is “safe,” despite the rumors that Sean Payton might be interested in a return to the Saints.

NFL World Is Surprised By Coach’s Job Security Report - The Spun

The news of Dennis Allen’s job security has largely shocked the NFL world.

4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders - Clutch Points

The Saints are named as a potential landing spot for Derek Carrr in 2023.

Sean Payton Linked to Broncos’ HC Vacancy as Troy Aikman Pounds Table - Mile High Huddle

Sean Payton is reportedly the top candidate for the head coach vacancy for the Denver Broncos.

Packers Urged to Sign Breakout Red Zone Target in Free Agency - Heavy

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report has named Saints tight end Juwan Johnson as a top player for the Green Bay Packers to target in the 2023 offseason.

