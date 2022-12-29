Fleur-de-Links, December 29: Alvin Kamara misses Wednesday practice

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints power rankings: Week 17 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints rise to an average of #23 in NFL power rankings.
Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles - New Orleans Saints
Andrus Peat, Ryan Ramczyk, Dwayne Washington, Marcus Maye, and Alvin Kamara all did not practice on Wednesday, while Justin Evans, Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave, and Pete Werner were all limited.
Saints HC Dennis Allen reportedly ‘safe’ despite Sean Payton rumors - Yardbreaker
Reports indicate that Dennis Allen’s job is “safe,” despite the rumors that Sean Payton might be interested in a return to the Saints.
NFL World Is Surprised By Coach’s Job Security Report - The Spun
The news of Dennis Allen’s job security has largely shocked the NFL world.
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders - Clutch Points
The Saints are named as a potential landing spot for Derek Carrr in 2023.
Sean Payton Linked to Broncos’ HC Vacancy as Troy Aikman Pounds Table - Mile High Huddle
Sean Payton is reportedly the top candidate for the head coach vacancy for the Denver Broncos.
Packers Urged to Sign Breakout Red Zone Target in Free Agency - Heavy
Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report has named Saints tight end Juwan Johnson as a top player for the Green Bay Packers to target in the 2023 offseason.
Wednesday's #Saints Practice Report with @ErinESummers:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 29, 2022
Prepping for Philly
Shaheed
Injury Update pic.twitter.com/7e4tj5Rbo4
December was a busy one with our Month of Giving and we couldn’t have done it without @HotardCoaches #HotOffTheHotard | #Saints pic.twitter.com/qQwMHSxZkl— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 29, 2022
Here are some of the top offensive photos from previous matchups against the Eagles as we inch closer to Sunday!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 28, 2022
: Saints at Eagles (Sunday, Noon CT on FOX) pic.twitter.com/3YWLNM9yBk
