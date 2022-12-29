Saints, Eagles release early injury report ahead of Sunday’s game

This Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (6-9) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with major playoff indications on the line for both teams.

The Saints are coming off their first two-game winning streak this season after a chilly victory in Cleveland. They will be looking to capture their third straight victory against one of the league’s best - the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams have multiple impact players that are closely being monitored and could have huge consequences if deemed unhealthy.

Listed below are the players that did not practice (DNP) or were limited in practice (LP) on Thursday for both New Orleans and Philadelphia. It should be noted that players who were previously placed on Injured Reserve would not appear on this list.

New Orleans Saints

Limited Participation

S Justin Evans (Shoulder)

CB Marshon Lattimore (Abdomen)

WR Chris Olave (Hamstring)

T Ryan Ramczyk (Illness)

LB Pete Werner (Ankle)

Did Not Participate

RB Alvin Kamara (Quadricep/NIR-Personal)

S Marcus Maye (Shoulder)

G Andrus Peat (Ankle)

RB Dwayne Washington (Illness)

DC Ryan Nielsen on the “next man up” mentality without Marshon Lattimore in the lineup pic.twitter.com/FV4tEUb9cO — NOF (@nofnetwork) December 29, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles

Limited Participation

CB James Bradberry (rest)

WR A.J. Brown (knee/rest)

DL Fletcher Cox (rest)

OL Landon Dickerson (rest)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

RB Miles Sanders (knee)

OL Isaac Seumalo (rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

Did Not Participate

OL Lane Johnson (groin)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

DL Linval Joseph (illness)

Jalen Hurts sighting at Eagles practice. First we’ve seen him on the field since the injury. pic.twitter.com/8ibpResEaS — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 29, 2022

Another injury report should be released after tomorrow’s practice.

