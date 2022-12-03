 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Week 14 open thread

Watch all the championship games in college football along with us!

By Wallace Delery
NCAA Football: Central Florida at Tulane Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Saturday everyone! Welcome to the Canal Street Chronicles College Football open thread! This is where we congregate to discuss and dissect each and every one of today’s games on the NCAA Division 1-A (FBS) football schedule. Let’s have some fun and enjoy some stress-free football as we watch the future stars of the NFL today!

Here are the conference championship games in Week 14:

#10 Kansas State vs #3 TCU - Big 12 Championship - ABC

#14 LSU vs #1 Georgia - SEC Championship - CBS

#22 UCF at #18 Tulane - AAC Championship - ABC

Purdue vs #2 Michigan - Big Ten Championship - FOX

#9 Clemson vs #23 North Carolina - ACC Championship - ABC

GEAUX TIGERS and ROLL WAVE!!!

Leave your comments and insight below!

