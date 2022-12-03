If the Saints win/lose against Bucs

After the New Orleans Saints fell flat in their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, they’ll be looking to bounce back as they travel to Tampa Bay for a date with the Buccaneers. In an already inconsistent NFC South, this game has turned out to be a huge matchup in terms of determining who will come out on top of the division in a few short weeks. For both teams, this is a must win.

If the Saints win:

A win here would be HUGE for New Orleans. Finding a way to leave Tampa Bay with a victory would put the Saints at the number 2 spot in the NFC South granted that the Falcons lose on Sunday as well. Splitting with Tampa Bay would all but help the Saints moving forward if they have any hopes of sneaking into the playoffs.

If they hope to find a seat at the playoff table come January, they’ll need to handle business against the Buccaneers.

If the Saints lose:

Losing here ends the playoff chances for the Saints as the division would be out of reach following a sweep courtesy of the Bucs. Falling to 4-9 would also continue the weekly trend that Dennis Allen is not the answer at the head coaching position for the team.

A loss would also hurt this team’s morale and set the stage for a lifeless team moving into the back end of this season. If you take a look at the expressions of the team towards the end of the 49ers game this past week, they looked defeated. A loss here would do nothing to help on that front and cause the players to continue to not have much faith in the current coaching staff.

