Gayle Benson donates $5 million dollars to Archbishop Rummel High School

On Thursday, December 1st, at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Archbishop Gregory Aymond presided over Mass which also served as a dual celebration to commemorate the school’s 60th anniversary and recognize New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson for her generous donation of $5 million dollars to the school.

Mrs. Benson attended the service and was recognized by Head of School Marc Milano.

The donation was made through the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation and will be used to help fund an endowment with a long-term goal to raise money to fund Rummel’s tuition assistance program.

Benson said. “I am humbled and thrilled to provide this gift to Archbishop Rummel High School through the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation. Young men being able to access Catholic education in our community is vital to the future of this city. Marc Milano has done an exceptional job as Head of School, and it brings me great joy to know that this gift is in good hands.”

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl