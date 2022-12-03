Saints fans ready to throw in the towel

The New Orleans Saints will be playing for their postseason hopes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football this week. If the Saints win, they still have a shot (albeit far from a guarantee) to win the NFC South. If the Saints lose, they can essentially kiss their playoff chances goodbye.

But even if they make the playoffs, so what then? Are they actually going to be in a position to contend in 2023 and beyond?

This uncertainty is likely why the majority of Saints fans polled (a nice percentage, by the way), think the New Orleans Saints should tear the team down to the studs and start a full-on rebuild.

We’ve already seen this around the league, most notably within the NFC South as the Carolina Panthers shipped star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Could the New Orleans Saints consider something similar here?

Regardless of what occurs the rest of this season, there will be even more uncertainty to follow the Saints this offseason. Will the Saints make a change at head coach? At quarterback? Will Sean Payton be traded for draft picks? Where? For what in return?

At this point, the Saints have more questions than answers, so it should come as no surprise that the overwhelming majority of Saints fans polled lack confidence in the team’s overall direction.

Hopefully a win on Monday night can fix that.