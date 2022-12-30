Canal Street Chronicles: Week 17 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 16 and the Saints are now 6-9 after defeating both the Cleveland Browns and the cold weather on Christmas Eve at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Here are your bold predictions from some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Tina:

Minshew is sacked twice

Taysom Hill runs for a TD

Saints find a way to win

Jalen:

Kamara tops 100 all-purpose yards for third straight game

Saints upset Philly, secondary forces at least one INT

Cam Jordan with two sacks

Shaheed with 80+ receiving yards

Chris:

Saints are shut out

Gardner Minshew finishes with a perfect passer rating

Saints commit 3 turnovers

Carson:

Jalen Hurts plays and accounts for three touchdowns

Juwan Johnson records his eighth touchdown of the year

Kamara leads the team in rushing with 70+ yards

