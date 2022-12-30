Canal Street Chronicles: Week 17 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 16 and the Saints are now 6-9 after defeating both the Cleveland Browns and the cold weather on Christmas Eve at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Here are your bold predictions from some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Tina:
- Minshew is sacked twice
- Taysom Hill runs for a TD
- Saints find a way to win
Jalen:
- Kamara tops 100 all-purpose yards for third straight game
- Saints upset Philly, secondary forces at least one INT
- Cam Jordan with two sacks
- Shaheed with 80+ receiving yards
Chris:
- Saints are shut out
- Gardner Minshew finishes with a perfect passer rating
- Saints commit 3 turnovers
Carson:
- Jalen Hurts plays and accounts for three touchdowns
- Juwan Johnson records his eighth touchdown of the year
- Kamara leads the team in rushing with 70+ yards
