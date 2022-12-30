Fleur-de-Links, December 30: Demario Davis opens up about being named to Pro Bowl

Alvin Kamara, Marcus Maye, Andrus Peat, and Dwayne Washington did not practice on Thursday, while Justin Evans, Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave, Ryan Ramczyk, and Pete Werner were limited.

While Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday, his status for the game against the Saints is still unknown.

A look at how the Saints are preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles, despite the fact that the starting QB for the Eagles is not known.

While Alvin Kamara missed Thursday’s practice due to personal reasons and a quad injury, his gameday status may be questionable.

Cameron Jordan speaks on the Saints’ performance against the Cleveland Browns and the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Demario Davis shares his thoughts on being named to his 1st Pro Bowl.

NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints podcast.

#TBT some defensive flicks from previous Saints-Eagles matchups



: Saints at Eagles (Sunday, Noon CT on FOX) pic.twitter.com/WZ013bxKG0 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 29, 2022

A look at Carl Granderson's win-clinching sack on Christmas Eve in this week's Expert Analysis! @NTGraff | @surface pic.twitter.com/ljUe9zkhNj — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 29, 2022