Fleur-de-Links, December 30: Demario Davis opens up about being named to Pro Bowl

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints, Eagles release early injury report ahead of Sunday’s game - Canal Street Chronicles

Alvin Kamara, Marcus Maye, Andrus Peat, and Dwayne Washington did not practice on Thursday, while Justin Evans, Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave, Ryan Ramczyk, and Pete Werner were limited.

Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts returns to practice after shoulder injury, status vs. Saints still unknown - Yahoo! Sports

While Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday, his status for the game against the Saints is still unknown.

Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew? How Saints are preparing for Eagles’ TBD QB - NOLA

A look at how the Saints are preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles, despite the fact that the starting QB for the Eagles is not known.

Saints Alvin Kamara injury update ahead of must-win Week 17 vs. Eagles to frighten fans - Clutch Points

While Alvin Kamara missed Thursday’s practice due to personal reasons and a quad injury, his gameday status may be questionable.

Cameron Jordan on slowing down Deshaun Watson last week, facing Philadelphia - New Orleans Saints

Cameron Jordan speaks on the Saints’ performance against the Cleveland Browns and the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Demario Davis reflects on 1st Pro Bowl honor: ‘The only thing I can feel is grateful’ - NOLA

Demario Davis shares his thoughts on being named to his 1st Pro Bowl.

Stacey Dales on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | December 29, 2022 - New Orleans Saints

NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints podcast.

