Fleur-de-Links, December 30: Demario Davis opens up about being named to Pro Bowl

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints, Eagles release early injury report ahead of Sunday’s game - Canal Street Chronicles
Alvin Kamara, Marcus Maye, Andrus Peat, and Dwayne Washington did not practice on Thursday, while Justin Evans, Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave, Ryan Ramczyk, and Pete Werner were limited.
Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts returns to practice after shoulder injury, status vs. Saints still unknown - Yahoo! Sports
While Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday, his status for the game against the Saints is still unknown.
Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew? How Saints are preparing for Eagles’ TBD QB - NOLA
A look at how the Saints are preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles, despite the fact that the starting QB for the Eagles is not known.
Saints Alvin Kamara injury update ahead of must-win Week 17 vs. Eagles to frighten fans - Clutch Points
While Alvin Kamara missed Thursday’s practice due to personal reasons and a quad injury, his gameday status may be questionable.
Cameron Jordan on slowing down Deshaun Watson last week, facing Philadelphia - New Orleans Saints
Cameron Jordan speaks on the Saints’ performance against the Cleveland Browns and the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Demario Davis reflects on 1st Pro Bowl honor: ‘The only thing I can feel is grateful’ - NOLA
Demario Davis shares his thoughts on being named to his 1st Pro Bowl.
Stacey Dales on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | December 29, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints podcast.
#TBT some defensive flicks from previous Saints-Eagles matchups— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 29, 2022
: Saints at Eagles (Sunday, Noon CT on FOX) pic.twitter.com/WZ013bxKG0
A look at Carl Granderson's win-clinching sack on Christmas Eve in this week's Expert Analysis! @NTGraff | @surface pic.twitter.com/ljUe9zkhNj— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 29, 2022
Keep supporting @demario__davis!!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 29, 2022
RT to show some love to #WPMOYChallenge Davis pic.twitter.com/luZoY0Y4Uu
