If the Saints win/lose vs. Eagles

The New Orleans Saints have had one heck of an up and down season, one that’s had a bit more downs than ups. The silver lining to the current record that this team holds is this: the NFC South as a whole has been a mess to this point which in turn still leaves the door of possibility slightly cracked open for the Saints. Even though hope is still alive, the Saints have a major task ahead of them in the form of the vaunted Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Saints win:

The Eagles have had the Saints number for the past two seasons. If New Orleans can somehow find a way to capitalize on a less than 100% Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew, they’ll inch just a bit closer to an NFC South title. They’ll need a bit of help from the Carolina Panthers as they have a date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the same time slot.

If the Bucs close out the Panthers, they’ll win the division and find themselves with the last remaining playoff spot. Before checking over to Tampa to see what the score is, the Saints will need to take care of business against the Eagles.

If the Saints lose:

Losing this game puts a bow on the season, ending all hopes of a playoff berth for New Orleans. This would sit the Saints down at 6-10 record, putting a bow on what’s been a nightmare of a season for this team.

A loss here would also wrap up the division for Philadelphia as well as they are still vying for the 1st round bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. Beating a New Orleans team that they’ve had no issues with as of recent would be sure to send the Philadelphia team and fans home happy. Let’s see if New Orleans has anything to say about this come gametime.

