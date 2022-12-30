NFL Week 17 DraftKings sportsbook betting lines

Last week was one of simply treading water. One win, one loss, and one push keeps the season tally at the exact same point it was going into week 16. Sadly, the Detroit Lions were upset and completely dominated by the Carolina Panthers. Gardner Minshew and the Philadelphia Eagles hung with the Dallas Cowboys but could only manage a push due to late turnovers. With only two weeks left in the NFL regular season, teams with something to play for are more than likely going to put more effort on the field than the rest. Let’s take advantage of that. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the following lines. These are the best bets for week 17 of the NFL regular season.

NFL Week 17 best bets

Season tally: 21-20-3

One of the best defenses in the league now gets to face Jarrett Stidham. The 49ers have been dominating teams lately, largely due to the play of their incredible defense. On the year, the Niners give up the least points per game, more than two points ahead of the second-place defense. They have given up the least total yards in the league and the least yards on the ground in the league. Stidham and the Raiders passing game will have the matchup advantage, but that would mean Stidham has to throw the ball 30 times. Just that fact makes a 49ers blowout look likely as they continue to battle for playoff seeding.

Carolina Panthers(+3.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The battle for the bottom of the playoff bracket wages on in the NFC South. There is probably no team in the division playing as well as the Panthers currently, with wins in three of their last four games. It seems like no team in the NFC South wants to win this division, so knotting up the division at just seven wins on the season seems inevitable. Divisional games are usually very close anyway, so the Panthers getting points is just a bonus since they are playing better football than the Bucs in the last month. The Panthers cover the three and could easily outright win this game.

It does not seem to matter who is under center for the Colts, they just stink. No Jonathan Taylor and a banged up offensive line has completely ruined their season. This week, they have to go play on the road against a Giants team still battling for a playoff spot. The Giants need this win before having to play the mighty Eagles next week. Brian Daboll has done a great job in his first year with the Giants and has them on the verge of a playoff berth, do not expect them to waste this opportunity against a bad Colts team. The Giants win easily and by more than six at home in week 17.

Wild card pick of the week

Season tally: 9-6-0

Another successful wild card pick last week keeps this tally well in the black. Scoring props and point totals are usually the picks here and that will continue this week. One of the best matchups on the board this week is Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers passing game. DraftKings has set Rodgers’ passing touchdown total at just one and a half. This seems like too good of a number to pass up, especially for a Vikings defense that has given up the second most yards to opposing quarterbacks in the last month of football. Rodgers and the Packers have played much better lately, and the Vikings defense should not scare them at all. Two touchdowns seems like the floor for this offense right now. Take the over on total Aaron Rodgers passing touchdowns this week.

