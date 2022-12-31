 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Playoff: Fiesta Bowl open thread

The first college football semifinal game is set to begin.  Follow and discuss the game with us here!

By Wallace Delery
NCAA Football: Big Ten Championship-Purdue vs Michigan Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Today, the #2 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) face the #3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1) in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the first of two college football semifinals today. The winner moves on to CFP National Championship Game in Los Angeles, California on January 9th. Here are the details for today’s matchup:

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

#2 Michigan Wolverines vs. #3 TCU Horned Frogs

Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Game Time: 1:00pm PST / 3:00pm CST / 4:00pm EST

Network: ESPN

Odds: Michigan -7.5; O/U 58.5, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Enjoy the game, everyone!

