College Football Playoff: Peach Bowl open thread

The second of two college football semifinal games is set to begin.  Follow and discuss the games with us here!

By Wallace Delery
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 30 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Pitt v Michigan State Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tonight, the #1 Georgia Bulldogs (13-0) face the #4 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the second of two college football semifinals tonight. The winner moves on to CFP National Championship Game in Los Angeles, California on January 9th. Here are the details for tonight’s matchup:

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

#1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. #4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

Game Time: 5:00pm PST / 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST

Network: ESPN

Odds: Georgia -6.5; O/U 62, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Enjoy the game, everyone!

