College Football Playoff: Peach Bowl open thread

Tonight, the #1 Georgia Bulldogs (13-0) face the #4 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the second of two college football semifinals tonight. The winner moves on to CFP National Championship Game in Los Angeles, California on January 9th. Here are the details for tonight’s matchup:
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
#1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. #4 Ohio State Buckeyes
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
Game Time: 5:00pm PST / 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST
Network: ESPN
Odds: Georgia -6.5; O/U 62, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook
Enjoy the game, everyone!
