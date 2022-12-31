Alabama vs. Kansas State: Allstate Sugar Bowl open thread

First up, the #5 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) face the #9 Kansas State Wildcats (10-3) in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Along with the Cotton, Fiesta, Orange, and Rose, the Sugar Bowl has long been regarded as one of the most prestigious and celebrated bowl games in all of college football. This matchup of top-ten teams should make for one of the better bowl games of the season.

The Sugar Bowl, taking place in my, and many of your, birthplace of New Orleans, in the beloved Superdome, always makes this game a must watch for Saints fans. This game should be an entertaining start to a big day in College Football!

Allstate Sugar Bowl

#5 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. #9 Kansas State Wildcats

Location: Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Game Time: 9:00am PST / 11:00am CST / 12:00pm EST

Network: ESPN

Odds: Alabama -6.5; O/U 56, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enjoy the game and Happy New Year’s Eve!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.