DraftKings DFS Plays for NFL Week 17

Last week’s selections:

Geno Smith: 13.20

Isiah Pacheco: 10.00

DJ Moore: 20.10

TJ Hockenson: 38.90

Saints DST: 8.00

This was a great rebound week from the week 16 lineup. Even though Geno Smith and Pacheco were letdowns, this lineup still scored over 90 points on Saturday. This was well within the area to cash, especially if paired with some higher end players like Derrick Henry and CeeDee Lamb. Leaving enough funds available to mix and match lineups is the goal of these selections and last week was no exception. Let’s keep the train rolling this week. These are the DraftKings DFS tournament plays for week 17 of the NFL regular season.

DFS Tournament plays for Week 17 of the NFL regular season

There is likely no player more disrespected in DFS this week than Jared Goff($5,600). On the year. Goff is the ninth best fantasy quarterback in the entire league. This week is against the Chicago Bears, where he only managed 14 points in week 10; however, that was in Chicago without his full force of weapons. DJ Chark being back has given Goff even more weapons and the Lions are right in the thick of the playoff picture. At home this season, Goff is averaging over two touchdowns, less than one interception, and 277 yards per game. This should be plenty of stats to return value on Goff’s price tag this week.

There might be no hotter running back in fantasy football than the Atlanta Falcons Tyler Allgeier($5,300). In his last two games, Allgeier is averaging over six yards per carry on 35 total attempts. He has just one touchdown but has added a meager five receptions to this statistics. This week, the Falcons and Allgeier get to play one of the worst fantasy defenses in the Arizona Cardinals. In the last month, the Cardinals are 31st in points allowed to opposing running backs. The Falcons are also still trying to keep pace in the NFC South while the Cardinals have zero playoff hopes. Allgeier should have a huge fantasy day if his touches continue as they have lately.

One of last week’s darlings is back again this week. DJ Moore($5,700) has had a rollercoaster season so far, but he has a great matchup this week against the Buccaneers. The last time Moore faced this team, he caught seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. This kind of volume is likely to continue with Sam Darnold. Darnold targets Moore at double the rate of any other receiver on the team. The Panthers are still trying to win the NFC South as well, meaning they will be in this game to win.

The last time the Detroit Lions and Bears faced each other, Cole Kmet($4,500) had his biggest game of the year. Kmet had 74 yards receiving and two touchdowns in that game, putting up over 23 fantasy points. The Bears offense will likely need to rely on Kmet once again as the Lions offense can still score on demand at times. Kmet is averaging six targets per game, so a repeat performance is well within scope on Sunday. The Lions are just middle of the pack against fantasy tight ends, but the low price tag for Kmet could pay off for DFS players.

Sample Lineup for Week 17

Jared Goff, $5,600

Tyler Allgeier, $5,300

DJ Moore, $5,700

Cole Kmet, $4,500

49ers DST, $2,900

The 49ers defense is likely going to be used a lot in tournaments this week but the price is too good to pass up. Against Jarrett Stidham, expect the Niners to feast. With this set as the defense, DFS players are left with $26,000 to use on the remaining four slots. This is still plenty to work with, especially with a whopping 13 games on the main slate for this week. Bye weeks and holidays have usually kept this number around 10, but those are finally over and this should be a great football Sunday.