Saints fans clinging to what little hope they have left in 2022

The New Orleans Saints playoff hopes are dangling by a thread heading into Week 17 of the 2022 regular season. But as each week ticks on and the Saints have not been mathematically eliminated, confidence in the team continues to grow.

Back-to-back wins (over terrible teams) has also put part of the Saints’ season in perspective, but that could come crashing down tomorrow. However, as it stands today, heading into Week 17, fan confidence is at the highest it’s been in over a month.

“Hope” is a dangerous thing in NFL fandom. All Saints’ fans have right now is the “hope” things go their way these next two weeks to keep their playoff chances alive. A loss to the projected number one seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, eliminates the Saints from postseason contention and should eliminate the last remaining ounce of hope for Saints fans in 2022.

But there’s a reason we play the games, so let’s see what happens this week. Anything is possible if you have hope, I suppose.