 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 13 early games open thread

We open with a solid slate of games while we wait for Monday Night to see the Saints in action. Let’s chime in until then!

By Wallace Delery
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Atlanta Falcons v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Week 13 is here and the early slate of games are ready to kickoff while we wait for the New Orleans Saints to take on Tampa on Monday Night Football! Here is today’s early slate:

Pittsburgh at Atlanta

Denver at Baltimore

Green Bay at Chicago

Jacksonville at Detroit

Cleveland at Houston

New York Jets at Minnesota

Washington at New York Giants

Tennessee at Philadelphia

The most important game in the first half of the day for the Saints is the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s to the Steelers picking up the win today! Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...