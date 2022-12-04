 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts vs. Cowboys: Sunday Night Football open thread

It’s an interconference matchup in Dallas tonight. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
The Dallas Cowboys host the Indianapolis Colts tonight in the Lone Star State. Dallas looks to keep within striking distance of an aggressively competitive NFC East. Will Dallas put together another dominant effort? Can Jeff Saturday’s Colts avoid a second-straight primetime loss? Let’s tune in to find out!

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

