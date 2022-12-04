DraftKings DFS Plays for NFL Week 13

Last week was full of travel and turkey, so sadly there were no stats to produce and reflect upon. So, we move on to the next week, with just over a month left of the NFL regular season. Week 13 is likely to have many players to select from. Six games on the Sunday slate have a point total of 45 or more, indicating that offense should be plentiful this week. Let's target these games to get an advantage in the tournaments this week. These are the DraftKings DFS tournament plays for week 13 of the NFL regular season.

DFS Tournament plays for Week 13 of the NFL regular season

One of the games with the highest point total this week is the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Detroit Lions. It is possible that this game alone can have many double-digit fantasy scorers. One of the hottest quarterbacks in the league will be selected from the two starters. Trevor Lawrence($5,900) is well worth the selection, especially at this price point. Lawrence went over 17 points per game in each of the Jaguars last three games. Last week against a good Ravens defense, Lawrence had one of his best games of the year. Against a bad Lions defense, Lawrence should have a repeat performance.

The last time that David Montgomery($6,200) faced the Green Bay Packers this season, Montgomery eclipsed 18 fantasy points. This was when the Packers were playing much better as well. Over the last month of football, the Packers are the third-worst team against the rush in the entire NFL. In this time period, the Packers have surrendered five rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs. Montgomery does not have a lot of competition in the backfield to split touches with either. Start Montgomery with confidence this week.

Before this injury, Juju Smith-Schuster($5,700) was one of the hottest fantasy wide receivers in the NFL. Smith-Schuster had games of 25, 28, and 18 before suffering a concussion in week 10. Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs did not really need Smith-Schuster as the Los Angeles Rams were not a threat in any way. This week against the Cincinnati Bengals though, the Chiefs will need all of their players healthy and ready. Expect a bounce back game for Smith-Schuster in Week 13.

The game script might be in the favor of this next player as well. Foster Moreau($3,600) has been a viable tight end with the Darren Waller injury. Moreau has two touchdowns over the last three weeks. Over these games, Moreau is averaging right around five targets per game. That volume could increase in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers as well. Game script should dictate the need for the Las Vegas Raiders to pass often to try and keep up with the dangerous Chargers offense. Moreau is cheap and does not need much to return value.

Sample Lineup for Week 13:

Trevor Lawrence, $5,900

David Montgomery, $6,200

Juju Smith-Schuster, $5,700

Foster Moreau, $3,600

Giants DST, $2,900

The New York Giants are set to face divisional rival this week, the Washington Commanders. This is a home game for the Giants, giving them an advantage over the Commanders. Divisional games usually end up closer, and harder fought, than other games. Using the Giants and the rest of the players listed, DFS managers will have $25,700 left to arrange for the final four slots. This is around $6,500 per player, making several pay-up options available. Some interesting names worth a look should be Derrick Henry, Tee Higgins, and Amon-ra St. Brown. Good luck in Week 13 of your DraftKings DFS tournaments.

