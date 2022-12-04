NFL Week 13 DraftKings sportsbook betting lines

Last week was full of travel, turkey, and odd football times. Sadly, there are no Week 12 games to reflect upon, but Week 11 was another mediocre finish. This week, it is time to recover with the lucky number 13. Week 13 of the NFL regular season has some very interesting games. Cross-conference matchups are on the schedule as well as divisional matchups which might be playoff eliminators. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the following lines. These are the best bets for week 13 of the NFL regular season.

NFL Week 13 best bets

Season tally: 15-16-1

The Raiders have played better lately, but this week they face a familiar foe. The Chargers will go into Las Vegas this week looking to repeat their week 1 performance where they beat the Raiders by five. Both of these teams are having disappointing seasons and will likely have to win out for a chance at the playoffs. These two teams are similar in many ways. Both have scored around 250 points on the season while surrendering around 280. Both are average at home and in the division. The Chargers are much better on the road though, with a record of 4-2 so far this season. Not only that, but the Chargers are tied for fourth best against the spread in the NFL. These facts scream to take whichever team is getting points, so take the Chargers in week 13.

Washington Commanders at New York Giants(+2)

These two teams play each other twice in the next three weeks. This first game is at MetLife Stadium and the home team is getting points. Not only is the home team getting points but this is a divisional game, which usually leads to much closer games. The Commanders have won three straight while the Giants have dropped three of four. This is why the Commanders are favored but not by very many points. The Giants have played well much of the season and will be looking to get back in the win column this week. Either way, this should be a very close game. Take the Giants and the points.

These are teams going in opposite directions against the spread. In their last four games, the Falcons have covered just once. Since the return of T.J Watt, the Steelers are 2-1 against the spread as well as in wins and losses. Against elite offenses, the Steelers struggle. Luckily for them, Atlanta is not close to this level. Against the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, the Steelers allowed just 27 total points. The Steelers defense can lead this team, especially against an Atlanta team averaging just 17 points per game in the last month. Steelers should win this game against a bad NFC South team.

Wild card pick of the week

Season tally: 6-5-0

In week 11, a late touchdown doomed the wild card pick of the week. The under barely missed in a game that was not as close as it should have been. Lets get it back. Double dip on one game this week? It appears that the game between the Chargers and Raiders will have very little defense. The Chargers allow the fourth most points in the league while the Raiders allow the seventh most. It is very interesting that this point total is set at just 49.5. So interesting in fact, that this will be the wild card pick of the week. These two teams are likely racing to 30 points to win this game. Take the over in the matchup between the Chargers and Raiders.

