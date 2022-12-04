CSC Staff Picks, Week 13: Rooting against the underdogs

The New Orleans Saints are playing for their playoff lives on Monday Night Football, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be watching today’s slate of Week 13 games across the NFL. The Saints and Buccaneers play on Monday and the Carolina Panthers have their bye this week, so the only NFC South team in action today is the Atlanta Falcons who host the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Falcons are currently 1-point home underdogs against the Steelers, and a Steelers win would only help the Saints heading into their Monday Night Football contest.

Check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Across the NFL, other games of interest for Saints fans include Denver Broncos versus the Baltimore Ravens at noon and the Los Angeles Chargers at the Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon. Both teams are underdogs heading into their games and both teams could start to heat up in the Sean Payton sweepstakes if they continue to struggle in 2022.

Thanks to Tallysight for helping keep track with all of our picks each week and offering this super awesome graphic.

