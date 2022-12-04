Saints at Buccaneers: Saturday Injury Report

The Saints continue to be shorthanded as they travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are currently favored by 3.5 points. While only 4 players are out for the Saints, many more players are questionable, and some of the questionable players could make the difference between a win and a loss.

As for the players that are out, we have J.T. Gray, P.J. Williams, Payton Turner, and Juwan Johnson. Juwan Johnson has been a productive target for Andy Dalton, so losing him on the offense is certainly going to hurt the team.

6 players were listed as questionable in the most recent injury report. Notably, both Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby were listed as questionable. Alontae Taylor has been doing a good job in Lattimore’s absence, but having Lattimore and Roby back would add some needed depth in cornerback against a stacked Tampa Bay offense.

Malcolm Roach, Kentavius Street, Pete Werner, and Kevin White were also listed as questionable. The game status for both Jarvis Landry and Ryan Ramczyk is currently listed as “unspecified.”