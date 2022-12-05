New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives

Week 13 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (4-8) are about to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) in Raymond James Stadium for Monday Night Football.
Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at tonights’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- TE Juwan Johnson
- OL Lewis Kidd
- S P.J. Williams
- S J.T. Gray
- DE Payton Turner
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- LB Pete Werner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
- CB Mike Edwards
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
- S Antoine Winfield Jr.
- WR Breshad Perriman
- QB Kyle Trask
- TE Cameron Brate
- T Tristan Wirfs
