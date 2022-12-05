 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives

7 players are inactive tonight for the Saints.

By Tina Howell
NFL: SEP 18 Buccaneers at Saints Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 13 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (4-8) are about to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) in Raymond James Stadium for Monday Night Football.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at tonights’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

  • TE Juwan Johnson
  • OL Lewis Kidd
  • S P.J. Williams
  • S J.T. Gray
  • DE Payton Turner
  • CB Marshon Lattimore
  • LB Pete Werner

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

  • CB Mike Edwards
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr.
  • WR Breshad Perriman
  • QB Kyle Trask
  • TE Cameron Brate
  • T Tristan Wirfs

