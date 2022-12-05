New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives

Week 13 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (4-8) are about to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) in Raymond James Stadium for Monday Night Football.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at tonights’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

TE Juwan Johnson

OL Lewis Kidd

S P.J. Williams

S J.T. Gray

DE Payton Turner

CB Marshon Lattimore

LB Pete Werner

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

CB Mike Edwards

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

WR Breshad Perriman

QB Kyle Trask

TE Cameron Brate

T Tristan Wirfs

