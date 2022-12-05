Saints vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Tonight:

New Orleans Saints (4-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

The Saints face the Bucs tonight on Monday Night Football. So much is on the line for two teams that have done so little this season. Despite their sub-.500 records, the winner of this game will have a good shot at the NFC South title going into the final stretch of the season. Let’s hope that team is the Saints.

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s Saints Week 13 action:

Game time:

Monday, December 5th - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Location:

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Weather Forecast:

62º, Clear

TV Broadcasts: ESPN’s Monday Night Football (National)

-Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

(MNF not available in this package)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 226 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +3.5; Over/Under 40.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Color Rush: White Jerseys and White Pants with Black Helmets

Opponent Blog:

Bucs Nation

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.