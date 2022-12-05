Saints vs. Buccaneers: Monday Night Football open thread

Monday Night Football - Week 13

The Saints face the Bucs in Tampa on Monday Night Football. The Saints have been magnificent against Tom Brady’s Bucs in Raymond James Stadium but they have been far less than magnificent all season, including an early-season home loss to these very same Bucs. Now is the chance for the Saints to put themselves near the top of the NFC South despite all the losses and injuries. Now is the time to beat a divisional rival and a hated foe, in Tom Brady, perhaps for the final time. Let’s get this one started!

Kickoff:

Monday, December 5th - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Location:

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Weather Forecast:

62º, Clear

TV Broadcasts: ESPN’s Monday Night Football (National)

-Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

(MNF not available in this package)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 226 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +3.5; Over/Under 40.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Color Rush: White Jerseys and White Pants with Black Helmets

Opponent Blog:

Bucs Nation

Here’s to the Saints taking control of their own destiny! Who Dat!

