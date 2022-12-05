Fleur-de-Links, December 5: Cameron Jordan speaks on MNF matchup

4 players have been ruled out for the Saints on Monday night, while 6 are questionable, and 2 were listed as “unspecified.”

6 players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listed as questionable for Monday, while only 1 player is out and 3 are doubtful.

A look at what happens if the Saints win or if they lose against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cameron Jordan speaks on facing off against Tom Brady in the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lightning Strike and Electric Shock Survivors International, an organization that seeks to help those impacted by lightning strikes, has spoken out against a recent Drew Brees commercial which simulated lightning striking Brees.

Saints owner Gayle Benson has donated $5 million to Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, LA.

A look at how Sean Payton could end up with the Denver Broncos.

Taysom Hill’s #mycausemycleats charity is the Ochsner Hospital for Children Child Life Center. Taysom’s cause focuses on pediatric cardiology as a special tribute to Everett Mark (WiBo) McGregor and his family. pic.twitter.com/V0IPkIOts0 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 4, 2022

Marquez Callaway’s #mycausemycleats charity is the Special Olympics – Warner Robins. Although the global, influencing the lives of those with intellectual disabilities, Marquez is giving back to those who participate in the Special Olympics in his hometown of Warner Robins, GA. pic.twitter.com/hUG3N1TX53 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 4, 2022