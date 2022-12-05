 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, December 5: Cameron Jordan speaks on MNF matchup

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints at Buccaneers: Saturday Injury Report - Canal Street Chronicles

4 players have been ruled out for the Saints on Monday night, while 6 are questionable, and 2 were listed as “unspecified.”

Buccaneers’ Final Injury Report vs Saints - Bucs Report

6 players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listed as questionable for Monday, while only 1 player is out and 3 are doubtful.

If the Saints win/lose against Bucs - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at what happens if the Saints win or if they lose against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What Saints defensive end Cam Jordan had to say about Tom Brady and the Bucs offense - NOLA

Cameron Jordan speaks on facing off against Tom Brady in the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lightning strike survivors organization blasts former NFL QB Drew Brees, calls commercial ‘disgusting’ - Fox Sports

Lightning Strike and Electric Shock Survivors International, an organization that seeks to help those impacted by lightning strikes, has spoken out against a recent Drew Brees commercial which simulated lightning striking Brees.

Gayle Benson donates $5 million dollars to Archbishop Rummel High School - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints owner Gayle Benson has donated $5 million to Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, LA.

3 Hurdles Broncos Must Jump to Coax Sean Payton Out of Retirement - Mile High Huddle

A look at how Sean Payton could end up with the Denver Broncos.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...