Fleur-de-Links, December 5: Cameron Jordan speaks on MNF matchup

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints at Buccaneers: Saturday Injury Report - Canal Street Chronicles
4 players have been ruled out for the Saints on Monday night, while 6 are questionable, and 2 were listed as “unspecified.”
Buccaneers’ Final Injury Report vs Saints - Bucs Report
6 players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listed as questionable for Monday, while only 1 player is out and 3 are doubtful.
If the Saints win/lose against Bucs - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at what happens if the Saints win or if they lose against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
What Saints defensive end Cam Jordan had to say about Tom Brady and the Bucs offense - NOLA
Cameron Jordan speaks on facing off against Tom Brady in the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Lightning strike survivors organization blasts former NFL QB Drew Brees, calls commercial ‘disgusting’ - Fox Sports
Lightning Strike and Electric Shock Survivors International, an organization that seeks to help those impacted by lightning strikes, has spoken out against a recent Drew Brees commercial which simulated lightning striking Brees.
Gayle Benson donates $5 million dollars to Archbishop Rummel High School - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints owner Gayle Benson has donated $5 million to Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, LA.
3 Hurdles Broncos Must Jump to Coax Sean Payton Out of Retirement - Mile High Huddle
A look at how Sean Payton could end up with the Denver Broncos.
Taysom Hill’s #mycausemycleats charity is the Ochsner Hospital for Children Child Life Center. Taysom’s cause focuses on pediatric cardiology as a special tribute to Everett Mark (WiBo) McGregor and his family. pic.twitter.com/V0IPkIOts0— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 4, 2022
Marquez Callaway’s #mycausemycleats charity is the Special Olympics – Warner Robins. Although the global, influencing the lives of those with intellectual disabilities, Marquez is giving back to those who participate in the Special Olympics in his hometown of Warner Robins, GA. pic.twitter.com/hUG3N1TX53— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 4, 2022
Zack Baun’s #mycausemycleats charity is the Special Olympics – Wisconsin. Giving back to his home state of Wisconsin, Zack is supporting the Special Olympics provide training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities! pic.twitter.com/md8yr0ePP8— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 5, 2022
