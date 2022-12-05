Saints fall in close game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints won the coin toss and decided to defer to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so the Buccaneers started with the ball. After a long drive, the Saints are able to hold the Buccaneers to just a field goal, drawing first blood. However, the Saints go 3 and out with their first drive.

After a few punts by both teams, Andy Dalton connects with Taysom Hill for a 30-yard touchdown pass for the Saints in the second quarter, putting the Saints up 7-3.

Following a questionable call in favor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Demario Davis intercepts a pass from Brady with less than 2 minutes to go in the first half. Wil Lutz hits a field goal to put the Saints up 10-3 to close out the second half.

Despite starting will the ball, the Saints faced a 3 and out at the start of the second half. However, once the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it to about mid field, Cameron Jordan punches a ball out and causes a fumble, recovered by Carl Granderson.

The Saints are able to score two unanswered field goals, going up 16-3 in the fourth quarter.

A defensive pass intereference call on the Saints sets up the Buccaneers for a touchdown, making it a one possession game. The Saints go 3, giving the ball right back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Buccaneers score a game-tieing touchdown, then hit the extra point for a 17-16 win.