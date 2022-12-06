Fleur-de-Links, December 6: Saints lose in Week 13

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints fall in close game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints suffer a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.
Saints’ Top Plays vs. Buccaneers | Week 13 - New Orleans Saints
Highlights from the Saints’ Week 13 game.
Dennis Allen: Saints ‘Frustrating’ Colossal 4th-Quarter Collapse - Saints News Network
Dennis Allen shares his thoughts on the team’s loss in Week 13.
Saints coach ripped for abymsal game management - The Comeback
Saints fans have been highly critical of Dennis Allen’s choices in the team’s loss on Monday Night Football.
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles
Juwan Johnson, Lewis Kidd, P.J. Williams, J.T. Gray, Payton Turner, Pete Werner, and Marshon Lattimore were all inactive for the Saints in Week 13.
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints
Ahead of the Saints’ Monday Night Football game, the team signed cornerback Isaac Yiadom, elevated Kirk Merritt and Lucas Krull to the main roster, and waived Kevin White.
FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles
FOCO has released new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.
WR Chris Olave is the fifth #Saints rookie to notch 60 receptions. The other four to do so are former WR Marques Colston (70), RB Alvin Kamara (81), former RB Reggie Bush (88) and WR Michael Thomas (92).#MNF #NOvsTB— Saints PR (@SaintsPR) December 6, 2022
Watch Live: Saints Postgame Show#NOvsTB | @Verizon https://t.co/9mP4AoUms6— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 6, 2022
#Saints Injury Update: LB Zack Baun (ankle) has been ruled out#MNF #NOvsTB— Saints PR (@SaintsPR) December 6, 2022
Loading comments...