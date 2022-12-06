 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, December 6: Saints lose in Week 13

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints fall in close game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints suffer a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.

Saints’ Top Plays vs. Buccaneers | Week 13 - New Orleans Saints

Highlights from the Saints’ Week 13 game.

Dennis Allen: Saints ‘Frustrating’ Colossal 4th-Quarter Collapse - Saints News Network

Dennis Allen shares his thoughts on the team’s loss in Week 13.

Saints coach ripped for abymsal game management - The Comeback

Saints fans have been highly critical of Dennis Allen’s choices in the team’s loss on Monday Night Football.

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles

Juwan Johnson, Lewis Kidd, P.J. Williams, J.T. Gray, Payton Turner, Pete Werner, and Marshon Lattimore were all inactive for the Saints in Week 13.

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints

Ahead of the Saints’ Monday Night Football game, the team signed cornerback Isaac Yiadom, elevated Kirk Merritt and Lucas Krull to the main roster, and waived Kevin White.

FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles

FOCO has released new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.

