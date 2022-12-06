Saints name Demario Davis their 2022 Man of the Year

New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis has been named the Saints 2022 Man of the Year. This also makes him the club’s nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. This is the second time that Davis has received the honor. He was also named the club’s nominee in 2020.

⚜️@demario__davis has been named the #Saints 2022 Man of the Year, making him the club nominee for the @NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award! pic.twitter.com/3EZEbOk4SY — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 6, 2022

Davis said, “The Walter Payton Man of the Year is a special honor and I’m truly humbled to be the Saints nominee. It is particularly special to me, given my roots as a Mississippi native and that I share a home state with the great man that the award is named after. Helping those in need, especially youth, is something that is very close to my heart, and it is a blessing to be able to help them achieve their dreams through the Devoted Dreamers Foundation.”

Congratulations Demario!

