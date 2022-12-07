 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, December 7: Mark Ingram apologizes for play in Week 13 loss

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints name Demario Davis their 2022 Man of the Year - Canal Street Chronicles

Demario Davis has been named the Saints 2022 Man of the Year, and he is also the team’s nomination for the NFL’s 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Saints’ Mark Ingram Apologizes for Failing to Get Late 1st Down vs. Buccaneers - Bleacher Report

Mark Ingram has apologized for not getting a crucial first down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Saints’ Allen doesn’t see latest loss sparking major changes - USA Today

Dennis Allen has said that does not see a need to change “lineups or coaching staff duties.”

Dennis Allen Conference Call | 2022 NFL Week 13 | December 6, 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Audio of Dennis Allen’s conference call with local New Orleans media.

Saints’ Cameron Jordan on last-second loss to Buccaneers: ‘This (expletive) hurts’ - USA Today

Cameron Jordan speaks on the Saints’ Week 13 loss.

New Orleans Saints hosting eight Louisiana high school football state championship games this weekend - High School Football America

Seven high school football teams will play in the Superdome, playing for the Louisiana state football championship.

FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.

