Fleur-de-Links, December 7: Mark Ingram apologizes for play in Week 13 loss

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints name Demario Davis their 2022 Man of the Year - Canal Street Chronicles
Demario Davis has been named the Saints 2022 Man of the Year, and he is also the team’s nomination for the NFL’s 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Saints’ Mark Ingram Apologizes for Failing to Get Late 1st Down vs. Buccaneers - Bleacher Report
Mark Ingram has apologized for not getting a crucial first down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Saints’ Allen doesn’t see latest loss sparking major changes - USA Today
Dennis Allen has said that does not see a need to change “lineups or coaching staff duties.”
Dennis Allen Conference Call | 2022 NFL Week 13 | December 6, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Audio of Dennis Allen’s conference call with local New Orleans media.
Saints’ Cameron Jordan on last-second loss to Buccaneers: ‘This (expletive) hurts’ - USA Today
Cameron Jordan speaks on the Saints’ Week 13 loss.
New Orleans Saints hosting eight Louisiana high school football state championship games this weekend - High School Football America
Seven high school football teams will play in the Superdome, playing for the Louisiana state football championship.
FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles
FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.
⚜️@demario__davis has been named the #Saints 2022 Man of the Year, making him the club nominee for the @NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award! pic.twitter.com/3EZEbOk4SY— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 6, 2022
Im sick about this one. Regardless of circumstances or how I feel I have to get that fresh set of downs for the squad. I apologize to my teammates my coaches and my city for a crucial mistake. We work way too hard and sacrifice blood sweat and tears. I will be better. ⚜️— Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) December 6, 2022
A look at Rashid Shaheed's 163 all-purpose yards on Monday Night Football— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 6, 2022
: Saints vs. Falcons • Dec. 18 • Noon CT (FOX) pic.twitter.com/5bPiNobUQE
