Fleur-de-Links, December 7: Mark Ingram apologizes for play in Week 13 loss

Demario Davis has been named the Saints 2022 Man of the Year, and he is also the team’s nomination for the NFL’s 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Mark Ingram has apologized for not getting a crucial first down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dennis Allen has said that does not see a need to change “lineups or coaching staff duties.”

Audio of Dennis Allen’s conference call with local New Orleans media.

Cameron Jordan speaks on the Saints’ Week 13 loss.

Seven high school football teams will play in the Superdome, playing for the Louisiana state football championship.

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.

⚜️@demario__davis has been named the #Saints 2022 Man of the Year, making him the club nominee for the @NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award! pic.twitter.com/3EZEbOk4SY — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 6, 2022

Im sick about this one. Regardless of circumstances or how I feel I have to get that fresh set of downs for the squad. I apologize to my teammates my coaches and my city for a crucial mistake. We work way too hard and sacrifice blood sweat and tears. I will be better. ⚜️ — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) December 6, 2022