 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints Reacts Survey: Week 14

By Kyle Thele
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New Orleans Saints fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...