NFL Picks Week 14: Rest When You’re Dead

For the second-consecutive year, the New Orleans Saints will miss the playoffs, as the competitive portion of their season has come to a conclusion. Having suffered another catastrophic amount of injuries this season, coupled with coaching ineptness not seen in New Orleans in decades, it is no surprise this is what the season has come to. Certainly, the team and the fans are thankful the bye is upon us, as these games have become unbearable to witness.

With the Saints off the schedule this week, we will focus on the the rest of the Week 14 action. There are plenty of storylines to follow this week, and plenty of teams to root against. Let’s take a look at all of the crucial matchups in the league this week as we enter the final stretch of the 2022 NFL season. Check out the lines for all of this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last week I went 10-5 (I count the tie as a loss)

I told you so: Bengals over Chiefs!

What do I know: Saints over Bucs?

***

WEEK 14

Thursday, December 8th - Thursday Night Football

Raiders(5-7) at Rams(3-9)

Supposedly this game in Los Angeles is a Rams “home” game. I think not. This will be a bigger Raiders home game than any they’ve had in Las Vegas. Baker Mayfield will be an abject disaster for the Rams in front of Raider Nation, taking an awful offense and finding a way to make it worse. Las Vegas wins 23-3.

Pick: Raiders

***

Sunday, December 11th - Early Games

Jets(7-5) at Bills(9-3)

Buffalo gets revenge for their loss at the Jets a month ago, thanks to a fantastic defensive effort, even without Von Miller. Buffalo wins 30-16.

Pick: Bills

***

Browns(5-7) at Bengals(8-4)

Upset Alert! Cincinnati will come out flat, following their massive win against Kansas City last week, and it will cost them in this divisional matchup. Cleveland wins their sixth-straight against Cincy, thanks to a huge game from Nick Chubb controlling possession. Cleveland wins 34-23

Pick: Browns

***

Texans(1-10-1) at Cowboys(9-3)

Dak Prescott will have a big passing game in this blowout. Good lord, there will be blood. Dallas wins 49-12.

Pick: Cowboys

***

Vikings(10-2) at Lions(5-7)

Divisional play can be a great equalizer, a theme we will see a lot this week, and this game will be no exception. This one will be close throughout, and it will be Dalvin Cook who emerges as the hero of the game. Minnesota will take this one in the closing moments thanks to a game-winning field goal. Minnesota wins 26-24.

Pick: Vikings

***

Eagles(11-1) at Giants(7-4-1)

The Giants lost a huge opportunity by tying Washington last week, and now they face another division rival, but this one sports the best record in the NFL. Philly will shut down the Giants’ passing game, which will make for a hurdle too difficult for the G-Men to overcome. This one will be close, but Philly wins again. Philadelphia wins 21-14.

Pick: Eagles

***

Ravens(8-4) at Steelers(5-7)

Even though Baltimore has one of the NFL’s better backup QB’s in Tyler Huntley, their offense will continue to struggle without Lamar Jackson, like they did last week against hopeless Denver. Pittsburgh will control this game on the ground, wearing down the defense of their arch-rivals. Mike Tomlin wins his fifth-straight against John Harbaugh. Pittsburgh wins 18-16.

Pick: Steelers

***

Jaguars(4-8) at Titans(7-5)

Licking their wounds from a rough loss in Philly, Tennessee will have a big rebound game against Jacksonville, led by a dominant defensive effort. Tennessee wins their sixth-straight against the Jags. Tennessee wins 28-7.

Pick: Titans

***

Sunday, December 11th - Late Games

Chiefs(9-3) at Broncos(3-9)

Stinging from a close loss in Cincy, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will thoroughly dominate their divisional whipping boys in Denver. Kansas City easily wins their 14th-straight against Denver. Kansas City wins 42-12.

Pick: Chiefs

***

Panthers(4-8) at Seahawks(7-5)

Surprisingly, the Carolina defense will come through with some big plays against Geno Smith and the Seattle passing offense. The lowly Panthers stun the Seahawks in Seattle. Carolina wins 27-24.

Pick: Panthers

***

Buccaneers(6-6) at 49ers(8-4) - Game of the Week

Unlike the miserable defensive effort Tom Brady and Tampa faced in the final three minutes on Monday Night, the top-ranked Niners defense will play all out for four whole quarters. It will be up to San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy to not make critical mistakes and simply get the ball into the hands of his playmakers, of which he has many. He proved he could do just that last week, but this challenge will be a big one, and will prove much about how far the Niners can go without Jimmy G under center. This game will be close thanks to Tom Brady’s experience and Purdy’s lack thereof, but even “The Brilliance of Brady™” won't be able to overcome a team with a professional-level head coach. San Francisco wins 20-17.

Pick: 49ers

***

Sunday Night Football

Dolphins(8-4) at Chargers(6-6)

San Francisco proved last week that an elite defense can slow down the dynamic Miami passing attack, and thankfully for Miami, the Chargers defense is not elite. Justin Herbert will keep this duel with Tua close, but Miami won't relinquish the lead. Miami wins 24-20.

Pick: Dolphins

***

Monday, December 12th - Monday Night Football

Patriots(6-6) at Cardinals(4-8)

New England has a sense of desperation, trying to keep from falling out of the hyper-competitive AFC East, and they will keep pace thanks to a great defensive effort in the Arizona desert. New England wins 23-20.

Pick: Patriots

***

There it is, Week 14 of the NFL season. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!