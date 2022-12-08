 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Saints crumbling loss against Bucs

Brady stuns the Saints!

By Sterling Mclymont
NFL: DEC 05 Saints at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Everything pointed to a Saints win over the Bucs prior to the last 5 minutes of regulation where everything seemingly fell apart in all aspects. Whatever could go wrong, went wrong in a matter of minutes for the New Orleans Saints.

After failing to properly manage the game clock and also giving up a late penalty which in turn gave the Buccaneers excellent field position, Tom Brady would lead his team on back-to-back touchdown drives ending this game in heartbreaking fashion for the Saints.

This was a frustrating loss for fans, players, coaches, and everyone involved. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from this dumpster fire.

After the loss to Tampa Bay, this season is all but over in terms of making it to the postseason unless some miraculous miracle were to happen causing every other team in the NFC South to tank the rest of the season away, but that seems unlikely.

The Saints are on a bye week for now, meaning they’ll have to sit with this loss for the time being. A sad state of affairs for a team that is much better than what their record shows.

