Social media reactions to Saints crumbling loss against Bucs

Everything pointed to a Saints win over the Bucs prior to the last 5 minutes of regulation where everything seemingly fell apart in all aspects. Whatever could go wrong, went wrong in a matter of minutes for the New Orleans Saints.

After failing to properly manage the game clock and also giving up a late penalty which in turn gave the Buccaneers excellent field position, Tom Brady would lead his team on back-to-back touchdown drives ending this game in heartbreaking fashion for the Saints.

This was a frustrating loss for fans, players, coaches, and everyone involved. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from this dumpster fire.

Mickey Loomis being told to #FireDennisAllen following the Tampa melt down and playoff elimination by the Saints. pic.twitter.com/vgAU3RX4x1 — Taquari "TQ" Hatch (@VICEANDPLAY) December 6, 2022

I am 100% positive that’s the dumbest and most indefensible NFL loss all season. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 6, 2022

The worst part about last night's loss is it erases all the good they did for roughly 55 minutes. Because the last 5 minutes were that bad. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 6, 2022

Tom Brady was 0-37 in the regular season, and 1-43 including playoffs, when trailing by at least 13 points in the 4th quarter of his NFL career, with the only win coming in Super Bowl LI vs the Falcons. Until Monday night vs. the Saints…. pic.twitter.com/EYjK2Bjor1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Explaining to Dennis Allen why he isn’t Sean Paytonpic.twitter.com/tJ0nUDSpXj — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) December 6, 2022

Dennis Allen when he finds out Alvin Kamara is on his roster



pic.twitter.com/M7KCkv2ffE — Elvin Ryan (@ElvinRyan_FF) December 6, 2022

Someone said "It's one thing to be a bad team, but Dennis Allen has turned the Saints into Atlanta Falcons-level bad." and when I tell you that hurt me to my core. — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) December 6, 2022

The fact Ingram was even sent back out there with a shiny, hardly-used Alvin Kamara standing right there on the sideline is an indictment of this staff. https://t.co/7IWKv8mltn — ⚜White Drew⚜ (@whodat2835) December 7, 2022

This is all on Dennis Allen, putting Mark back out there when he knew he got hurt on a previous play, and Kamara and Hill are just sitting on the bench. SMH! https://t.co/EmLmynrsdR — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) December 7, 2022

After the loss to Tampa Bay, this season is all but over in terms of making it to the postseason unless some miraculous miracle were to happen causing every other team in the NFC South to tank the rest of the season away, but that seems unlikely.

The Saints are on a bye week for now, meaning they’ll have to sit with this loss for the time being. A sad state of affairs for a team that is much better than what their record shows.

