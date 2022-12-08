 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, December 8: Mark Ingram potentially out for the season

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Mark Ingram suffers a slight MCL tear, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Mark Ingram has suffered an MCL tear, potentially sidelining him for the rest of the season.

Saints Re-Sign WR Kevin White - Saints News Network

The Saints have reportedly re-signed wide receiver Kevin White.

Chris Olave shares what it would mean to win OROY ‘NFL Slimetime’ - Yahoo! Sports

Chris Olave speaks on the possibility of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Saints had a need for speed, and they found Rashid Shaheed — but that’s not all he brings - NOLA

A profile on Rashid Shaheed and what he brings to the Saints.

2023 Saints Free-Agent List - Saints News Network

Looking at every Saints player that will be a free agent in 2023.

Photos: Pregame | Saints vs Buccaneers Week 13 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Photographs from before the Saints’ Week 13 game

FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.

