Fleur-de-Links, December 8: Mark Ingram potentially out for the season

New Orleans Saints News:
Mark Ingram suffers a slight MCL tear, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Mark Ingram has suffered an MCL tear, potentially sidelining him for the rest of the season.
Saints Re-Sign WR Kevin White - Saints News Network
The Saints have reportedly re-signed wide receiver Kevin White.
Chris Olave shares what it would mean to win OROY ‘NFL Slimetime’ - Yahoo! Sports
Chris Olave speaks on the possibility of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Saints had a need for speed, and they found Rashid Shaheed — but that’s not all he brings - NOLA
A profile on Rashid Shaheed and what he brings to the Saints.
2023 Saints Free-Agent List - Saints News Network
Looking at every Saints player that will be a free agent in 2023.
Photos: Pregame | Saints vs Buccaneers Week 13 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Photographs from before the Saints’ Week 13 game
FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles
FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.
Retweet to VOTE! ✔️#ProBowlVote @camjordan94 #ProBowlVote @demario__davis pic.twitter.com/fdhN5rbjzL— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 8, 2022
Yesterday, Mrs. Gayle Benson hosted 50 of our athletes at Fulton Alley for bowling, food, and fun! During the event, she announced that she sponsored athletes for a full year - thank you!— Special Olympics LA (@SOLouisiana) December 7, 2022
View more photos here from the @Saints: https://t.co/FsuZJc9STZ pic.twitter.com/NXEycbM6Zq
Love this guy’s game!! https://t.co/ml4KAlbg84— Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) December 7, 2022
