Raiders vs. Rams: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Los Angeles Rams “host” the Los Angeles Las Vegas Raiders tonight in Inglewood. Despite winning a championship and spending a lot of money, the Rams don't have a fraction of the support in Los Angeles that the Raiders still enjoy. Will the Raiders take advantage of the home atmosphere? Can Baker Mayfield avoid playing like Baker Mayfield? Let’s tune in to find out!

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

