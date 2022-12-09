Saints power rankings: Week 14

Everything that has needed to be said about this debacle of a performance on Monday night has already been said, so let’s just jump into the power rankings.

We’re No. 1 in ... negative turnover differential. The Colts just caught up to them after Monday night’s game, but the Saints have consistently led the league this season with a bad turnover ratio. The Saints are minus-12 in turnover margin, with their defense rarely taking the ball away and their offense routinely giving it away — an issue that has caused them to lose more than one game this season. — Katherine Terrell

Tough to figure why they’re suddenly unable to beat Brady at his worst. Monday was New Orleans’ first loss at Tampa since 2017 and marked first time Saints have been swept by Bucs in 15 years.

The defense was outstanding against the Bucs, but wilted late in the loss. They are done as they head to their bye. This season has been a flop.

“It sucks, it stings, it hurts.” That’s how Dennis Allen summed up Monday’s unthinkable collapse against the Bucs, a contest the Saints seemed to have in their back pocket before Tom Brady ripped a season-revitalizing victory away from the visitors from New Orleans. The Saints’ defense had been dominant for so much of the game, but Brady’s precision passing in crunch time — coupled with a New Orleans offense that could not make a big play to bleed the clock and keep Brady off the field — conspired to create one of the more deflating regular-season losses in recent memory. This is the kind of meltdown that can get people fired.

Losing is never fun. But some losses hurt that much more. Losses in games that should have been won. Losses at the very end of games. Soul-wrenching, spirit-murdering defeats. The New Orleans Saints’ Monday night loss to the Buccaneers was all of those things. The Saints led most of the way and had the ball and a 13-point lead with less than seven minutes to play. But Tampa Bay finally got untracked, the Saints sputtered, and when Tom Brady found running back Rachaad White with just a few ticks left, the collapse was complete. Of course, collapsing is something the Saints have been doing for some time now. New Orleans hasn’t run the ball consistently, and it didn’t Monday with 66 yards on 25 carries. Andy Dalton didn’t play badly, but he didn’t make those one or two throws to sustain late drives. After holding Tampa Bay in check, the Saints allowed touchdowns on the Buccaneers’ final two drives. Now, they are guaranteed a losing record. The team’s salary-cap situation is one of the worst in the NFL. And New Orleans will hand its highest draft pick to the 11-1 Eagles. Other than that, everything is fine.

Having to wait 13 days to play again makes that one even harder to digest.

The Saints faced more of their familiar nightmare with Andy Dalton losing a third prime-time game. They missed a shot to steal the NFC South with defense and some timely pass plays by failing to beat the Buccaneers.

Average ranking: 27 (From 25)

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.