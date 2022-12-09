Fleur-de-Links, December 9: Chris Olave on pace for record-breaking season

The Atlanta Falcons have named rookie Desmond Ridder the starter for the Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints.

A look at some of the renovations currently underway for the Caesers Superdome.

Chris Olave will come out of the bye week only needing 251 receiving yards to break the rookie record set by Michael Thomas in 2016.

Photos of Tyrann Mathieu meeting with ten Son of a Saints families thourgh his Tyrann Mathieu Foundation.

The family of former Saint Glenn Foster are suing the funeral home who handled his body.

Images from a Special Olympics holiday bowling party, hosted by Saints owner Gayle Benson.

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.

Check out some of @chrisolave_’s top plays from the season so far!



After you watch, don’t forget to vote for Chris for the Pro Bowl! #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/TDvzFTGEWW — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 8, 2022

Check out the latest improvements to the fan experience at Caesars Superdome with an update on our renovations to be completed in 2024! pic.twitter.com/qRqUnSxGar — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 8, 2022