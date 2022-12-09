Fleur-de-Links, December 9: Chris Olave on pace for record-breaking season

New Orleans Saints News:
Falcons name Desmond Ridder starting QB for Week 15 vs. Saints - NFL
The Atlanta Falcons have named rookie Desmond Ridder the starter for the Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints.
Renovations Update: The future of the Caesars Superdome - New Orleans Saints
A look at some of the renovations currently underway for the Caesers Superdome.
Saints WR Chris Olave is closing in on rookie receiving record - Marco Eagle
Chris Olave will come out of the bye week only needing 251 receiving yards to break the rookie record set by Michael Thomas in 2016.
Photos: Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu shares holiday surprise with Son of a Saint families - New Orleans Saints
Photos of Tyrann Mathieu meeting with ten Son of a Saints families thourgh his Tyrann Mathieu Foundation.
Family of former Saints player who died in police custody suing funeral home - WDSU
The family of former Saint Glenn Foster are suing the funeral home who handled his body.
Photos: Gayle Benson hosts Special Olympics holiday bowling party | Month of Giving 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Images from a Special Olympics holiday bowling party, hosted by Saints owner Gayle Benson.
FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles
FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.
Check out some of @chrisolave_’s top plays from the season so far!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 8, 2022
After you watch, don’t forget to vote for Chris for the Pro Bowl! #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/TDvzFTGEWW
Check out the latest improvements to the fan experience at Caesars Superdome with an update on our renovations to be completed in 2024! pic.twitter.com/qRqUnSxGar— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 8, 2022
Some holiday cheer for your timeline!#Saints tight end Juwan Johnson surprised shoppers @RousesMarkets with some grocery assistance for the holiday season pic.twitter.com/EFbiMZNHea— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 8, 2022
