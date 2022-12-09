 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, December 9: Chris Olave on pace for record-breaking season

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Falcons name Desmond Ridder starting QB for Week 15 vs. Saints - NFL

The Atlanta Falcons have named rookie Desmond Ridder the starter for the Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Renovations Update: The future of the Caesars Superdome - New Orleans Saints

A look at some of the renovations currently underway for the Caesers Superdome.

Saints WR Chris Olave is closing in on rookie receiving record - Marco Eagle

Chris Olave will come out of the bye week only needing 251 receiving yards to break the rookie record set by Michael Thomas in 2016.

Photos: Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu shares holiday surprise with Son of a Saint families - New Orleans Saints

Photos of Tyrann Mathieu meeting with ten Son of a Saints families thourgh his Tyrann Mathieu Foundation.

Family of former Saints player who died in police custody suing funeral home - WDSU

The family of former Saint Glenn Foster are suing the funeral home who handled his body.

Photos: Gayle Benson hosts Special Olympics holiday bowling party | Month of Giving 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Images from a Special Olympics holiday bowling party, hosted by Saints owner Gayle Benson.

FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.

