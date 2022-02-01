2022 NFL Draft setting up well for the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are expected to have 3 picks in the Top 100 of the 2022 NFL Draft. While the Saints have multiple positions they will need to address this offseason, the 2022 draft class is setting up as a prime resource. If the Saints are able to find a veteran quarterback in free agency (Jameis Winston, anyone?), the Saints should be able to fill out the rest of their biggest needs via the draft.

It is no secret that the Saints need help at wide receiver next season. Saints fans saw what happens to this group of receivers when their star player, Michael Thomas, is forced to miss time. Considering Tre’Quan Smith is a pending free agent, the Saints would be wise to consider adding to their wide receiver room in the draft. Fortunately for the Saints, Bleacher Report just named wide receiver as the second-best position group in this year’s draft class:

Loaded wide receiver classes are now a regular occurrence. In the past four drafts combined, 133 wide receivers heard their names called. There’s no reason to believe the same won’t happen again this year, especially with a strong group stacked with the first-round options. Last year, Ja’Marr Chase established himself as WR1 as the draft neared. He proved he was well-worth the designation by setting the Cincinnati Bengals’ single-season and overall rookie record with 1,455 receiving yards. The current group doesn’t feature a similar elite talent, though one might be close. USC’s Drake London looks like the complete package as a 6’5”, 210-pound target who moves like a much smaller receiver when working in and out of his breaks. Obviously, he excels at the catch point. The former member of the Trojans basketball team displays outstanding footwork and body control. How he runs after suffering a fractured ankle last season will go a long way in determining how high he’s drafted. London has the best shot at establishing himself as WR1, but the class features talented options of all shapes and sizes. Ohio State’s Chris Olave is a silky-smooth route-runner, while former teammate Garrett Wilson has been a big-play machine since he stepped onto campus. The 6’3”, 225-pound Treylon Burks is fantastic at beating man coverage and creating after the catch. Penn State’s Jahan Dotson is a dynamic receiving threat and punt returner. Alabama’s Jameson William could have been the first wide receiver drafted if not for a torn ACL in the national championship game. Those mentioned are just the tip of the iceberg. Wide receiver may not have a top-five talent counted among its ranks, but it’s still deeper than any other position.

Other positions of need for the Saints include tight end (7th), quarterback (9th), interior offensive line (5th), and tackle (4th). A lack of safeties on Bleacher Report’s list only highlights the need for the team to try to lock up Pro Bowler Marcus Williams on a long-term deal.

