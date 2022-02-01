Saints have started coaching interviews this week at the Senior Bowl

The New Orleans Saints have started their coaching search this week at the Senior Bowl. After Sean Payton stepped away, the Saints have been requesting interviews with numerous coaches to interview for their vacant HC opening. The leading candidate starts and ends with Dennis Allen, who has been with the Saints for years and has proven his importance to the defense and the team as a whole.

The Saints plan to conduct interviews with former Dolphins coach Brian Flores Tuesday, along with Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn on Wednesday. The interview with Dennis Allen will be held Wednesday or Thursday at the Senior Bowl as well. Also, they conducted an interview with former Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson this weekend. Pederson is close friends with Sean Payton and has other ties to the Saints franchise. The only name not yet interviewed or scheduled to be that they requested is Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Bryton Leftwich.

The #Saints HC plans this week:

— Interiew former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores tomorrow.

— Interview #Lions DC Aaron Glenn Wednesday.

— Interview current DC Dennis Allen on Wednesday or Thursday.

Perhaps one more, but as of now that’s it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2022

The Saints will take their time on making the right choice to be the next Head Coach, the decision is looming. Other candidates could be brought in, but this is looking like their final four.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.